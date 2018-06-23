Bellator 204 Main & Co-Main Event Announced

The current Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell will move up to featherweight to challenge Noad Lahat in a non-title fight at Bellator 204. The event will take place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This is an exciting matchup for both fighters as the champ will go up a weight class to test his skills against a well-rounded fighter in “Neo” Lahat.

Darrion has dominated the bantamweight division for quite some time and has one loss to his professional career against Joe Taimanglo at Bellator 159 which he lost via a third round submission. He eventually avenged his loss against Taimanglo at Bellator 167 which he won via unanimous decision. He then went on to defeat Eduardo Dantas to capture the Bellator bantamweight title with a unanimous decision and then defended his title against Leandro Higo.

His opponent Noad “Neo” Lahat is a former UFC fighter and has three wins and a decision loss in his Bellator career. He showed some great submission skills in his fight against Scott Cleve and Lloyd Carter.

Bellator also announced the co-main event, in which Logan Storley will fight welterweight veteran A.J. Matthews (9-7).

Storley is an NCAA All-American wrestler and is undefeated in his professional career with eight wins. On the other hand, his opponent A.J Matthews broke his four-fight skid after picking up a split decision victory over Kendall Grove.

The rest of the fight card is yet to be announced.

