Bellator 204 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Aug. 17) at 7 p.m. ET

Tonight (Aug. 17) the Bellator 204 results will roll out live.

The event will be held inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In the main event of Bellator 204, bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell will move up in weight to take on Noad Lahat. The co-main event will feature welterweight action between Logan Storley and A.J. Matthews. James Gallagher moves down to bantamweight to meet Ricky Bandejas.

Yesterday, the Bellator 204 weigh-ins took place. All main card fighters made weight. Getting the main card started will be a featherweight bout between Tywan Claxton and Cris Lencioni.

The prelims should provide some solid action. Three-time NCAA Division II national wrestling champion Romero Cotton will go one-on-one with Willie Whitehead. At the weigh-ins, Whitehead was a whopping 14 pounds overweight. You can peep the live prelim stream above starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Keep refreshing the page for live results updates. Bellator often doesn’t air one or two preliminary bouts, but sometimes they will return to the live feed for some post-main card action.

Bellator 204 Results

Main Card

Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat

Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews

Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher

Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Lencioni

Prelims

Omar Morales vs. Troy Nawrocki

Demarques Jackson vs. Bryce Logan

Jason Jackson vs. Jordon Larson

Corey Davis vs. David Michaud

Romero Cotton vs. Willie Whitehead

Seth Bass vs. Tyler Ray

Micah Peatrowsky vs. Keith Phathaem

Lloyd McKinney vs. Robiel Tesfaldet

Wyatt Meyer vs. Jeff Nielsen