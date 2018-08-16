Bellator 204 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 204 event are in the books.



Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 204 on Thursday, August 16, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 204 is set to take place on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Darrion Caldwell vs. Noad Lahat in a featherweight bout will headline this event while Logan Storley vs. A.J. Matthews in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Ricky Bandejas vs. James Gallagher in a bantamweight bout and Tywan Claxton vs. Cris Williams in a featherweight bout.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 204. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Darrion Caldwell (145.2) vs. Noad Lahat (146)

Logan Storley (170.2) vs. A.J. Matthews (169)

Ricky Bandejas (135.4) vs. James Gallagher (135.4)

Tywan Claxton (145.8) vs. Cris Lencioni (148.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD, Online, 7 p.m. ET)