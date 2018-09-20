Bellator 205 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 205 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 205 on Thursday, September 20, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place. Josenaldo Silva was the only fighter to miss weight.

Bellator 205 is set to take place on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

AJ McKee vs. John Macapa in a featherweight bout will headline this event while Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out this four bout main card is Patricky Freire vs. Roger Huerta in a lightweight bout and Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz in a women’s flyweight bout.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 205. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

Main card (9 p.m. ET, Paramount Network)



A.J. McKee (145) vs. John Teixeira (145.5)

Rafael Lovato Jr. (185) vs. John Salter (185)

Veta Arteaga (125.5) vs. Denise Kielholtz (124)

Patricky Freire (156) vs. Roger Huerta (156)

Preliminary card (7 p.m. ET, Online)



Joe Aguirre (134) vs. Stephen Stirewalt (135)

Bryce Edminster (145) vs. Leon Taylor (144)

Andrew Cruz (145) vs. Nathan Stolen (144)

Kyle Frost (170) vs. David Rangel (171)

Johnny Nunez (155) vs. Josh Wick (155.5)

Justin Hugo (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (135)

Adam Borics (146) vs. Josenaldo Silva (147.5)*

Ben Moa (243) vs. Steve Mowry (240)

Sean Powers (186) vs. Jarod Trice (189) – 190-pound catchweight bout

Emilio Trevino (205) vs. Sua Tuani (205)