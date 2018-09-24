Bellator 206: MacDonald vs. Mousasi Preview

Bellator MMA returns to network television this weekend with Bellator 206.

Bellator 206 is set to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

The new streaming service launched back on September 10 with the price of $9.99 per month and have plans to have 70 live sports events annually, including 55 that will be exclusively live to DAZN. The service will have just a monthly option with a 30-day free trial before startup with no cancellation penalty.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title will serve as the headliner. Once this fight is over, MacDonald will join the rest of the competitors in the welterweight tournament in February 2019. Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva in a heavyweight bout will be the co-main event, which marks the fourth time they have fought each other.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Andrey Koreshkov vs. Douglas Lima in a welterweight tournament opening round, Leandro Higo vs. Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout, and Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman in a women’s strawweight bout.

The Card

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight Title Bout: Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald

Heavyweight Bout: Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva

Welterweight Tournament Opening Round Bout: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Douglas Lima

Featherweight Bout: Leandro Higo vs. Aaron Pico

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 p.m. ET)



Adam Piccolotti vs. James Terry

Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez

Jeremiah Labiano vs. Justin Smitley

Danasabe Mohammed vs. Salvador Becerra

Arlene Blencowe vs. Amber Leibrock

Joe Neal vs. Josh San Diego

Abraham Vaesau vs. DeMarco Villalona

Cass Bell vs. Ty Costa

Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez vs. Khai Wu

Ignacio Ortiz vs. Jacob Ycaro

Ricky Abdelaziz vs. Laird Anderson

Chuck Campbell vs. Joseph Ramirez

Anthony Figueroa vs. Samuel Romero

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.