Bellator 206 Salaries: Quinton Jackson Tops The List

The Bellator 206 salaries are in.

Last night (Sept. 29), Bellator 206 took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The event was headlined by a champion vs. champion bout between middleweight title holder Gegard Mousasi and welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. In the end, it was Mousasi who had a dominant performance and finished “Red King” in the second round. Both men took home $150,000.

Bellator 206 Salaries – The Rest of The Main Card

The co-headliners emerged as the top earners. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson tops the list with a $300,000 check. His opponent, Silva made $200,000. “Rampage” stopped Silva in their fourth encounter, tying the feud at 2-2.

In the opening Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix bout, Douglas Lima choked out Andrey Koreshkov. It was the third bout between the two. Lima earns a cool $130,000, while Koreshkov brings in $55,000.

Rising star Aaron Pico made $80,000 after finishing former Bellator bantamweight title challenger Leandro Higo. Higo made just $14,000.

Below are the rest of the Bellator 206 main card salaries (via MMAJunkie.com):

Gegard Mousasi: $150,000 (no win bonus)

def. Rory MacDonald: $150,000 (no win bonus)

Quinton Jackson: $300,000 (no win bonus)

def. Wanderlei Silva: $200,000 (no win bonus)

Douglas Lima: $130,000 (no win bonus)

def. Andrey Koreshkov: $55,000

Aaron Pico: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Leandro Higo: $14,000

Keri Melendez: $25,000 (no win bonus)

def. Dakota Zimmerman: $4,000

Gaston Bolanos: $24,000 to show (includes $12,000 win bonus)

vs. Ysidro Gutierrez: $2,000

