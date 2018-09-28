Bellator 206 Weigh-in Results: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Official

UPDATE: The Bellator 206 weigh-in results are in. All fighters on the main card made weight.

ORIGINAL:

The Bellator 206 ongoing weigh-in results are coming in fast.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 29), Bellator 206 (see preview here) will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will put his title on the line against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. The co-main event will see a heavyweight battle between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva. This will be the fourth time Jackson and Silva have fought each other.

Fight fans will also get to see the first bout in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. Former welterweight champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov will do battle for a third time. The feud is tied at 1-1.

You can view live results of the Bellator 206 weigh-ins below. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi (184.4) vs. Rory MacDonald (184.9)

Quinton Jackson (254.4) vs. Wanderlei Silva (226.9)

Andrey Koreshkov (169.3) vs. Douglas Lima (170)

Leandro Higo (145.1) vs. Aaron Pico (145.7)

Keri Melendez (116) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (115.6)

Gaston Bolanos (145.2) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (145.3)

Prelims

Adam Piccolotti (159.1) vs. James Terry (160)

Jeremiah Labiano (144.9) vs. Justin Smitley (144.2)

Arlene Blencowe (145.3) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.4)

Joe Neal (139.9) vs. Josh San Diego (139.2)

Abraham Vaesau (174.6)** vs. DeMarco Villalona (N/A)***

Cass Bell (136) vs. Ty Costa (136)

Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez (135.8) vs. Khai Wu (136)

Ignacio Ortiz (144.9) vs. Jacob Ycaro (145.3)

Ricky Abdelaziz (147)* vs. Laird Anderson (145.8)

Chuck Campbell (205.6) vs. Joseph Ramirez (202.4)

Anthony Figueroa (156) vs. Samuel Romero (156)

*- Missed weight and will forfeit a portion of his/her fight purse

**- Vaesau initially weighed in at 175.5 and had to cut .5 pounds on his second attempt

***- DeMarco Villalona will not weigh in and his fight with Abraham Vaesau is off