Bellator 207 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream Tonight (Oct. 11)

Before the big Bellator 207 event tomorrow night (Oct. 12), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins.

Earlier today, 26 fighters on the Bellator 207 card tipped the scales. All fights have been made official and all of the main card participants made weight. This of course includes headliners Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione. Bader and Mitrione will compete in a semifinals match in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. The winner will advance to the finals to take on Fedor Emelianenko or Chael Sonnen.

The co-main event features another heavyweight clash, this time between Roy Nelson and Sergei Kharitonov. This will be the third Bellator bout for both Nelson and Kharitonov. Both men are 1-1 under the promotion.

Welterweight action is also set to be featured on the main card of Bellator 207. Lorenz Larkin will share the Bellator cage with Ion Pascu. Larkin has had to deal with two opponent changes before finally getting Pascu.

Also featured on the main card is lightweight action between “Baby Slice” Kevin Ferguson Jr. and Corey Browning. The main card will open up with Carrington Banks taking on Mandel Nallo.

Above is the live stream for the Bellator 207 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 207 tomorrow night.