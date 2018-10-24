Bellator 207 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 207, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Bellator 207 took place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader in a heavyweight bout grand prix semifinal bout served as the headliner, which saw Bader advance. Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event that saw Kharitonov scored the KO win.

Rounding out the five bout card was Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu in a welterweight tournament alternate bout, Corey Browning vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. in a lightweight bout, and Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Kevin Ferguson Jr, Carrington Banks, Alex Potts, and Kastriot Xhema out for 90 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions that have been released, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Kevin Ferguson Jr.: Suspended 90 days, requires renal clearance with labs

Carrington Banks: Suspended 90 days, requires MRI and neurologist clearance

Alex Potts: Suspended 90 days, requires MRI and neurologist clearance

Kastriot Xhema: Suspended 90 days, requires physician clearance on both hands and a laceration

Roy Nelson: Suspended 60 days, requires neurologist clearance

Javier Torres: Suspended 60 days, requires ENT clearance

Lisa Blaine: Suspended 60 days, requires ENT clearance

Corey Browning: Suspended 45 days due to laceration

Sinead Kavanagh: Suspended 45 days due to laceration