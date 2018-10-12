Bellator 207 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 12)

Tonight (Fri. October 12, 2018) Bellator MMA hosts Bellator 207 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy.
In the main event of the evening, the semi-finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix will get underway. Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will take on Matt Mitrione. Also, in the co-main event, longtime MMA veteran Roy Nelson meets Sergei Kharitonov in what’s sure to be a heavy-hitting affair.
Welterweight standout Lorenz Larkin returns to the cage to take on Ion Pascu. The main card also features the return of Kevin Ferguson Jr., who seeks to pick up the fourth win of his MMA career against Corey Browning. You can check out MMA News’ live coverage of Bellator 207 here below. Also, watch the preliminary bouts with us via our live stream above:
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader
- Heavyweight: Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov
- Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu
- Lightweight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning
- Lightweight: Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo
Undercard:
- Women’s flyweight: Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click
- Middleweight: Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres
- Women’s flyweight: Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou
- Lightweight: Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz
- Middleweight: Tim Caron vs. Reginaldo Felix
- Women’s featherweight: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
- Welterweight: Kastriot Xhema vs. Pat Casey
- Catchweight (136.5 pounds): Michael Kimbel vs. Alex Potts
- Welterweight: Sean Lally vs. Kemran Lachinov
**MMA News’ live coverage of Bellator 207 begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**