Bellator 207 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 12)

Tonight (Fri. October 12, 2018) Bellator MMA hosts Bellator 207 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans to enjoy.

In the main event of the evening, the semi-finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix will get underway. Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will take on Matt Mitrione. Also, in the co-main event, longtime MMA veteran Roy Nelson meets Sergei Kharitonov in what’s sure to be a heavy-hitting affair.

Welterweight standout Lorenz Larkin returns to the cage to take on Ion Pascu. The main card also features the return of Kevin Ferguson Jr., who seeks to pick up the fourth win of his MMA career against Corey Browning. You can check out MMA News’ live coverage of Bellator 207 here below. Also, watch the preliminary bouts with us via our live stream above:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader Heavyweight: Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu

Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu Lightweight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning Lightweight: Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo

Undercard:

Women’s flyweight: Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click

Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click Middleweight: Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres

Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres Women’s flyweight: Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou

Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou Lightweight: Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz

Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz Middleweight: Tim Caron vs. Reginaldo Felix

Tim Caron vs. Reginaldo Felix Women’s featherweight: Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding Welterweight: Kastriot Xhema vs. Pat Casey

Kastriot Xhema vs. Pat Casey Catchweight (136.5 pounds): Michael Kimbel vs. Alex Potts

Michael Kimbel vs. Alex Potts Welterweight: Sean Lally vs. Kemran Lachinov

**MMA News’ live coverage of Bellator 207 begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**