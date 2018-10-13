Bellator 207 Video Highlights: Bader Cruises, ‘Big Country’ Stumbles

Bellator 207 (see results here) didn’t end well for Matt Mitrione or Roy Nelson.

Last night (Oct. 12), Bellator 207 took place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event, Ryan Bader defeated Mitrione via unanimous decision to advance to the finals in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event saw Sergei Kharitonov knock out Roy Nelson.

Bader’s wrestling was the deciding factor in his win over Mitrione. “Meathead” simply couldn’t find an answer for “Darth’s” grappling. It’s Mitrione first loss inside the Bellator cage, meanwhile Bader remains flawless in the promotion.

The co-main event featured a heavyweight scrap between Kharitonov and Nelson. Kharitonov cracked Nelson with punches and a knee to shut the lights off. Kharitonov had just one second to spare in the opening round. This was Kharitonov’s 16th knockout win as a professional mixed martial artist.

There was some other action on the main card to digest as well. Welterweights Lorenz Larkin and Ion Pascu did battle on the main card. “The Monsoon” won the bout via unanimous decision. The victory now makes Larkin an alternate in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. If anyone in the tournament gets hurt, Larkin will be a replacement.

Check out the Bellator 207 highlights above.