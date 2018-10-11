Bellator 207 Weigh-In Results: Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader Official

The Bellator 207 weigh-in results are in and the main event has been made official.

Bellator 207 takes place tomorrow night (Oct. 12) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will take on Matt Mitrione in a semifinals match-up in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Bader tipped the scales at 229.5 pounds, while Mitrione clocked in at 255 pounds.

As for the co-headliners Roy Nelson and Sergei Kharitonov, both men cut it close but made the heavyweight limit. “Big Country” weighed in at 263.75 pounds, while Kharitonov’s weight sits at 265 pounds.

Lorenz Larkin will also be featured on the card. He was initially supposed to face Yaroslav Amosov, but he was removed from the fight due to an injury. Erick Silva stepped up as a replacement, but he too suffered an injury. Finally, Ion Pascu will be the one to fill in. Larkin weighed in at 171 pounds, while Pascu hit the 169.5-pound target.

View the rest of the Bellator 207 weigh-in results below and be sure to check back here for the ceremonial weigh-ins:

Main Card

Heavyweight World Grand Prix Main Event: Matt Mitrione (255) vs. Ryan Bader (229.5)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Roy Nelson (263.75) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (265)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Ion Pascu (169.5)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Baby Slice (154.75) vs. Corey Browning (155)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Carrington Banks (154.75) vs. Mandel Nallo (156)

Prelims

175-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Sean Lally (174) vs. Kemran Lachinov (174.5)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Tim Caron (184.5) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (186)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Sinead Kavanagh (145) vs. Janay Harding (145)

177-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Andre Fialho (177) vs. Javier Torres (176)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Kristi Lopez (125) vs. Sarah Click (125)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Kimbel (136.5)* vs. Alex Potts (135.75)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Lisa Blaine (125.25) vs. Alexandra Ballou (125.5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kastriot Xhema (171) vs. Pat Casey (170.75)

*Missed weight