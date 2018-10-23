Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions: Chael Sonnen Gets 30 Days

Chael Sonnen gets a 30-day sit on the list of Bellator 208 medical suspensions.

Bellator 208 took place inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, New York earlier this month. In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko went one-on-one with Sonnen in a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Emelianenko won the bout via first-round TKO and will move on to the finals to take on Ryan Bader.

Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions

Co-headliners Benson Henderson and Saad Awad received seven-day sits as a mandatory rest. Cheick Kongo also got a seven-day sit, but his opponent Timothy Johnson will be out for 30 days. Johnson was knocked out in the first round. Topping the list for longest suspension is Andy Main, as he’ll be out for 60 days following his knockout loss to Henry Corrales.

Check out the rest of the Bellator 208 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Andy Main: 60 days

Ryan Castro: 45 days

Jessica Ruiz: 45 days

Chael Sonnen: 30 days

Timothy Johnson: 30 days

Christian Medina: 30 days

Eric Olsen: 30 days

Anatoly Tokov: 14 days

Fedor Emelianenko: 7 days

Benson Henderson: 7 days

Saad Awad: 7 days

Cheick Kongo: 7 days

Alexander Shlemenko: 7 days

Henry Corrales: 7 days

Jerome Mickle: 7 days

Nick Fiore: 7 days

Tommy Espinosa: 7 days

Sukhrob Aydarbekov: 7 days

Zarrukh Adashev: 7 days

Drews Rodriguez: 7 days

Michael Diorio: 7 days

Dennis Buzukja: 7 days

Jeremy Puglia: 7 days

Jennifer Chieng: 7 days

Shaquan Moore: 7 days

David Meshkhoradze: 7 days

The next Bellator event will take place inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. Bellator 209 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. MMA News will provide coverage of the event.

Are you surprised that the most lengthy Bellator 208 medical suspension is 60 days?