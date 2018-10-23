Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions: Chael Sonnen Gets 30 Days

Chael Sonnen gets a 30-day sit on the list of Bellator 208 medical suspensions.
Bellator 208 took place inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, New York earlier this month. In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko went one-on-one with Sonnen in a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Emelianenko won the bout via first-round TKO and will move on to the finals to take on Ryan Bader.
Bellator 208 Medical Suspensions
Co-headliners Benson Henderson and Saad Awad received seven-day sits as a mandatory rest. Cheick Kongo also got a seven-day sit, but his opponent Timothy Johnson will be out for 30 days. Johnson was knocked out in the first round. Topping the list for longest suspension is Andy Main, as he’ll be out for 60 days following his knockout loss to Henry Corrales.
Check out the rest of the Bellator 208 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):
Andy Main: 60 days
Ryan Castro: 45 days
Jessica Ruiz: 45 days
Chael Sonnen: 30 days
Timothy Johnson: 30 days
Christian Medina: 30 days
Eric Olsen: 30 days
Anatoly Tokov: 14 days
Fedor Emelianenko: 7 days
Benson Henderson: 7 days
Saad Awad: 7 days
Cheick Kongo: 7 days
Alexander Shlemenko: 7 days
Henry Corrales: 7 days
Jerome Mickle: 7 days
Nick Fiore: 7 days
Tommy Espinosa: 7 days
Sukhrob Aydarbekov: 7 days
Zarrukh Adashev: 7 days
Drews Rodriguez: 7 days
Michael Diorio: 7 days
Dennis Buzukja: 7 days
Jeremy Puglia: 7 days
Jennifer Chieng: 7 days
Shaquan Moore: 7 days
David Meshkhoradze: 7 days
The next Bellator event will take place inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. Bellator 209 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. MMA News will provide coverage of the event.
Are you surprised that the most lengthy Bellator 208 medical suspension is 60 days?