Bellator 208 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 13)

Tonight (Sat. October 13, 2018) Bellator MMA returns to the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York for Bellator 208. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has a great card in store for fight fans. In the main event of the evening, we’ll find out who will face Ryan Bader in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals.

MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko will face former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen. The winner fill face Bader next year for the vacant Bellator heavyweight title. Also on the card, lightweight veteran Benson Henderson returns to the cage to take on Saad Awad.

Cheick Kongo will also throw down with Timothy Johnson, in what will likely be a heavy-hitting heavyweight contest. Be sure to stick with MMA News’ live coverage of Bellator 208 throughout the night. Watch the Bellator 208 undercard live in the stream above, and check out our results below:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen

Lightweight: Benson Henderson vs. Saad Awad

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo def. Timothy Johnson via R1 KO (punches, 1:08)

Middleweight: Anatoly Tokov def. Alexander Shlemenko via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight: Henry Corrales def. Andy Main via R3 TKO (punches, 2:08)

Undercard:

Bantamweight: Tommy Espinosa def. Suhrob Aidarbekov via R1 submission (armbar, 1:27)

Middleweight: Jeremy Puglia def. Eric Olsen via R1 KO (punches, 3:16)

Welterweight: Andrews Rodriguez def. Mike DiOrio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Zarrukh Adashev def. Christian Medina via R1 TKO (punches, 1:08)

Lightweight: Dennis Buzukja def. Ryan Castro via R1 KO (punches, 2:53)

Lightweight: Nick Fiore def. Jerome Mickle via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women's strawweight: Jennifer Chieng def. Jessica Ruiz via R1 TKO (punches, 122)

Welterweight: Shaquan Moore def. David Meshkhoradze via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

