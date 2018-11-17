Bellator 209 Video Highlights: ‘Pitbull’ Keeps Gold, Phil Davis Falls

Bellator 209 (see results here) played host to an exciting featherweight title fight.

On Thursday night (Nov. 15), Bellator 209 took place inside Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The event aired last night via tape-delay. In the main event, Patricio Freire defended his Bellator featherweight title against Emmanuel Sanchez. “Pitbull” successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision. The co-main event saw Phil Davis take on Vadim Nemkov. Davis would end up losing that fight via split decision.

Freire vs. Sanchez was a close battle with both men not being afraid to throw leather. Freire was able to get Sanchez to the ground, but the challenger did a good job getting back up to his feet. Early in the final round, the champion had Sanchez rocked. In the end, Freire set records for the most wins in Bellator history and the most championship wins in the promotion.

The co-main event featured a light heavyweight scrap between Davis and Nemkov. Throughout the fight, Davis was hesitant to use his wrestling as Nemkov has a sambo background. The problem for “Mr. Wonderful” was that Nemkov was getting the better of him standing. In the end, Davis was handed his first loss in a non-title bout under the Bellator banner.

There was some other action on the main card to digest as well. Ryan Couture took on Haim Gozali in a rematch from their 2017 encounter. The result was the same as Couture cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Adam Keresh vs. Kirill Sidelnikov served as the main card opener. Tel Aviv’s own Keresh did not disappoint the hometown crowd, scoring a first-round knockout.

Check out the Bellator 209 highlights above.