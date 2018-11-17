Bellator 209 Live Stream & Results: Featherweight Title On The Line

Bellator 209 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card actually took place yesterday (Nov. 15). As is often the case with Bellator, the card is airing via tape delay due to it being held overseas. Bellator 209 took place inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. MMA News will not be providing spoilers and instead, we’ll be updating the card as the bouts are aired.

In the main event, Patricio Freire defends his featherweight title against Emmanuel Sanchez. Ryan Couture goes one-on-one with Haim Gozali. Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis shares the cage with Vadim Nemkov. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the tape-delayed prelims above. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Patricio Freire (c) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez – Featherweight Title Bout

Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

Phil Davis vs. Vadim Nemkov

Cindy Dandois vs. Olga Rubin

Adam Keresh def. Kirill Sidelnikov via KO (punches) – R1, 1:12

Prelims

Jamil Ibragimov def. Jackie Gosh via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:37

Sidemar Honorio def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Denis Palancica def. Kirill Medvedovsky via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Aviv Gozali def. Anton Lazebnov via submission (armbar) – R1, 4:27

Khonry Gracie def. Aaron Becker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoria Makarova def. Yulia Sachkov via TKO – R1, 2:38

Andrei Barbarosa def. Honor Kelesh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Christos Nicolaou def. Fadi Haiyadre via TKO – R1, 4:48

Simon Smotritsky def. Matan Levi via unanimous decision

Itsik Rubinov def. Ion Pop via unanimous decision

Nika Ben Tuashy def. Nisim Rozalis via TKO – R1, 0:47