Bellator 209 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 209 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 209 on Wednesday where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 209 is set to take place on November 15, 2018 at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount at 9:00 PM EST on November 16th.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez for the Bellator featherweight title will serve as the headliner while Haim Gozali vs. Ryan Couture in a welterweight bout will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Phil Davis vs. Vadim Nemkov in a light heavyweight bout, Cindy Dandois vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight bout, and Adam Keresh vs. Kirill Sidelnikov in a heavyweight bout.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 209. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9:00 PM EST)



Featherweight World Title Bout: Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (144.5) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (143)



Welterweight Co-Main Event: Haim Gozali (170) vs. Ryan Couture (169)



Light Heavyweight Feature Event: Phil Davis (206) vs. Vadim Nemkov (204.5)



Women’s Featherweight Bout: Olga Rubin (143.5) vs. Cindy Dandois (145.5)



Heavyweight Feature Bout: Adam Keresh (238) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (262)



PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com/7:00 pm EST)



Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Khonry Gracie (169.8) vs. Ron Becker (168.6)



Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Aviv Gozali (155.2) vs. Anton Lazebnov (147.7)



Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jackie Gosh (171.9)* vs. Jamil Ibragimov (169.8)



Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Liudvik Sholinian (145.5) vs. Sidemar Honorio (144.4)



Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Kirill Medvedovsky (152.1) vs. Denis Palancica (143.3)



Women’s Strawweight Preliminary Bout: Yulia Sachkov (110.2) vs. Viktoria Makarova (112.4)



Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Honor Kelesh (145.5) vs. Andrei Barbarosa (142.2)



Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Fadi Haiyadre (170.9) vs. Christos Nicolaou (170.9)



Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Matan Levi (169.8) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (169.8)



Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Ion Pop (146.6) vs. Itsik Rubinov (144.4)



Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Nisim Rozalis (205) vs. Nika Ben Tuashy (199.5)