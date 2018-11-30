Bellator 210 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 30)

Bellator 210 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card will take place tonight (Nov. 30) inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card is set to feature four bouts. Many believe that Bellator 210 has the best preliminary card in the promotion’s history. You’ll get to see bouts such as Daniel Weichel vs. Goiti Yamauchi right here beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Chidi Njokuani will go one-on-one with John Salter. The co-main event will see David Rickels look to rebound from his loss to Michael Page when he meet Guilherme Vasconcelos The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above.

Main Card

Chidi Njokuani vs. John Salter

David Rickels vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Bruna Ellen vs. Kristina Williams

Juan Archuleta vs. Jeremy Spoon

Prelims

Hracho Darpinyan vs. Gerald Harris

Chris Honeycutt vs. Costello Van Steenis

Adil Benjilany vs. Daniel Carey

Vernon Lewis vs. Rudy Schaffroth

Jordan Young def. Anthony Ruiz via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:48

Goiti Yamauchi def. Daniel Weichel via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Joe Schilling def. Will Morris via TKO (corner stoppage) – R1, 5:00

Shawn Bunch def. Joe Warren via verbal submission (punches) – R1, 1:42

Mike Shipman def. Scott Futrell via submission (anaconda choke) – R1, 2:58

Noad Lahat def. Brian Moore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)