Bellator 210 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Nov. 29)

The Bellator 210 weigh-in results are coming at you live today (Nov. 29).

Tomorrow night, Bellator 210 will take place inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In the main event, Chidi Njokuani will go one-on-one with John Salter. Plus, David Rickels will take on Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos. Juan Archuleta does battle with Jeremy Spoon and Kristina Williams vs. Bruna Ellen will get the main card started.

Bellator 210 Weigh-in Results

MMA News will be updating the weigh-in results as they go along. Fighters on the card will begin tipping the scales at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-ins above.

Bellator 210 is stacked perhaps more than ever before in terms of preliminary action. You will see Daniel Weichel vs. Goiti Yamauchi, Chris Honeycutt vs. Costello van Steenis, and Joe Warren vs. Shawn Bunch. The 2013 GLORY middleweight tournament champion Joe Schilling will also be in action against Will Morris. Noad Lahat, Gerald Harris, and more will also be compete on the preliminary portion of Bellator 210.

Peep the Bellator 210 weigh-in results below. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card

Chidi Njokuani vs. John Salter

David Rickels vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Juan Archuleta vs. Jeremy Spoon

Kristina Williams vs. Bruna Ellen

Prelims

Daniel Weichel vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Chris Honeycutt vs. Costello van Steenis

Mike Shipman vs. Scott Futrell

Daniel Carey vs. Adil Benjilany

Anthony Ruiz vs. Jordan Young

Joe Schilling vs. Will Morris

Joe Warren vs. Shawn Bunch

Noad Lahat vs. Brian Moore

Gerald Harris vs. Hracho Darpinyan

Rudy Schaffroth vs. Vernon Lewis