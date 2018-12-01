Bellator 211 Results: Kent Kuppinen Knocks Out Alessio Sakara

UPDATE: Bellator 211 has wrapped up. Fans in Genoa were stunned when their hometown hero Alessio Sakara was knocked out in the first round by Kent Kuppinen.

Bellator 211 is underway via tape delay.

Earlier today (Dec. 1), Bellator 211 took place inside the RDS Stadium in Genoa, Italy. In the main event, former Bellator middleweight title contender Alessio Sakara went one-on-one with Kent Kauppinen. Sakara went into the bout as the hometown favorite.

The co-main event saw Hesdy Gerges take on Domingos Berros. Also on the main card was Luca Vitali vs. Pedro Carvalho, Alen Amedovski vs. Ibrahim Mane, and Kiefer Crosbie vs. Orlando D’Ambrosio.

MMA News is providing results as the fights are aired on the Paramount Network and DAZN. That means this article will be spoiler-free. We’ll be posting Bellator 211 highlights once the event is over.

Keep refreshing the page for live results:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Kent Kauppinen def. Alessio Sakara via KO (punch) – R1, 1:10

Domingos Barros def. Hesdy Gerges via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:53

Pedro Carvalho def. Luca Vitali via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:43

Alen Amedovski def. Ibrahim Mane via KO (punches) – R1, 0:12

Kiefer Crosbie def. Orlando D’Ambrosio via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)