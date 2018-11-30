The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 211 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 211 on Friday where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 211 is set to take place on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the RDS Stadium in Genoa, Italy. The preliminary card will air online while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 4:00 PM EST.

Alessio Sakara vs. Kent Kauppinen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner while Hesdy Gerges vs. Domingos Barros in a heavyweight will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Kiefer Crosbie vs. Orlando D’Ambrosio in a welterweight bout, Alen Amedovski vs. Ibrahim Mane in a middleweight bout, and Luca Vitali vs. Luka Jelcic in a lightweight bout.

Bellator 211 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 4 p.m. ET)

Alessio Sakara (203.5) vs. Kent Kauppinen (203)

Domingos Barros (264) vs. Hesdy Gerges (233)

Kiefer Crosbie (170.5) vs. Orlando D’Ambrosio (170)

Alen Amedovski (185) vs. Ibrahim Mane (184.2)

Pedro Carvalho (156) vs. Luca Vitali (152)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com and Bellator Mobile App)

Andrea Fusi (170) vs. Walter Pugliesi (170.5)

Nemanja Milakovic (171) vs. Giorgio Pietrini (170