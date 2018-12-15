Bellator 212 Highlights: Chandler Is Champ Again, Mir Taps

Bellator 212 is in the books and the highlights have rolled out.

Last night (Dec. 14), the first event in Bellator’s doubleheader took place inside the ‎Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. This was a special event as Bellator teamed with USO to present “Salute The Troops.” Throughout the night, Bellator honored those who have served the United States.

Bellator 212 Recap

In the main event of Bellator 212, Michael Chandler challenged Brent Primus for the lightweight title in a rematch. Back in June 2017, Chandler lost his 155-pound gold to Primus due to a leg injury. Chandler got his revenge with a unanimous decision victory. Primus was dropped by Chandler early in the fight, but he was able to drop Chandler in the following round. Chandler quickly reversed positions and figured out that Primus was no match for his grappling. Chandler took a unanimous decision in a clean sweep.

The co-main event saw former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Frank Mir collide with Javy Ayala. Mir had success in the first round with his grappling, but he couldn’t submit Ayala. In the second stanza, Ayala knocked Mir’s mouthpiece out. Referee Mike Beltran picked up the mouthpiece, but didn’t put it back in Mir’s mouth. As a result, Mir suffered a mouth injury and tapped.

You can peep the Bellator 212 highlights above.