Bellator 212 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Dec. 14)

Bellator 212 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.
The card will take place tonight (Dec. 14) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This event will be the start of Bellator’s doubleheader. In addition to that, Bellator 212 is being dubbed as a “Salute The Troops” special.
In the main event, Brent Primus will defend his Bellator lightweight title in a rematch against Michael Chandler. The co-main event features heavyweight action. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to collide with Javy Ayala. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8:45 p.m. ET.
Main Card
Brent Primus (c) vs. Michael Chandler – For the Bellator lightweight championship
Frank Mir vs. Javy Ayala
Daniel Crawford vs. A.J. McKee
Alejandra Lara vs. Juliana Velasquez
Derek Campos vs. Sam Sicilia
Prelims
Nick Badis vs. Paul Lopes
Toby Misech vs. Edward Thommes
Tywan Claxton vs. Kaeo Meyer
Brysen Bolohao vs. Robson Gracie Jr.
Chris Avila vs. Brandon Pieper
Note: Some preliminary bouts may not air before the main card begins.