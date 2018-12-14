Bellator 212 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Dec. 14)

Bellator 212 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card will take place tonight (Dec. 14) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This event will be the start of Bellator’s doubleheader. In addition to that, Bellator 212 is being dubbed as a “Salute The Troops” special.

In the main event, Brent Primus will defend his Bellator lightweight title in a rematch against Michael Chandler. The co-main event features heavyweight action. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to collide with Javy Ayala. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8:45 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Brent Primus (c) vs. Michael Chandler – For the Bellator lightweight championship

Frank Mir vs. Javy Ayala

Daniel Crawford vs. A.J. McKee

Alejandra Lara vs. Juliana Velasquez

Derek Campos vs. Sam Sicilia

Prelims

Nick Badis vs. Paul Lopes

Toby Misech vs. Edward Thommes

Tywan Claxton vs. Kaeo Meyer

Brysen Bolohao vs. Robson Gracie Jr.

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Pieper

Note: Some preliminary bouts may not air before the main card begins.