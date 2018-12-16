Bellator 213 Highlights: Neiman Gracie Submits Ed Ruth

Another fight has been completed in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.
Earlier tonight (Dec. 15), Neiman Gracie and Ed Ruth did battle in a bout featuring two undefeated 170-pounders. The winner would be guaranteed a title bout in round two of the tournament, as he’d be going one-on-one with the winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch.
In the fourth round, Gracie took the back of his opponent and sunk in the rear-naked choke to force the tap. Check out highlights below:
Ed Ruth escapes the 🔺
Live now on DAZN!#BellatorHawaii #Bellator213 pic.twitter.com/mXIosjcj5r
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 16, 2018
Big John breaks down how Ed Ruth was able to escape the triangle. #Bellator213 pic.twitter.com/H2lcfIzRBT
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 16, 2018
Gracie takes down the 3x NCAA Champ! #Bellator213 pic.twitter.com/mvuZrQyG5Y
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 16, 2018
.@neimangracie lookin' sharp on his feet. #Bellator213 pic.twitter.com/CTfDRplVOQ
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 16, 2018
Not where you wanna be. #Bellator213 pic.twitter.com/A8iDndiHZ1
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 16, 2018
