Bellator 213 Highlights: Neiman Gracie Submits Ed Ruth

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image via Bellator broadcast

Another fight has been completed in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

Earlier tonight (Dec. 15), Neiman Gracie and Ed Ruth did battle in a bout featuring two undefeated 170-pounders. The winner would be guaranteed a title bout in round two of the tournament, as he’d be going one-on-one with the winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch.

In the fourth round, Gracie took the back of his opponent and sunk in the rear-naked choke to force the tap. Check out highlights below:

MMA News has been providing live coverage of Bellator 213. Check the homepage for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

