Bellator 213 Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Submits Valerie Letourneau

Bellator 213 is now history.

In the main event of Bellator 213, Ilima-Lei Macfalane defended her women’s flyweight title against Valerie Letourneau. Macfarlane competed in her hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

After two rounds of close action, Macfarlane took over in the third round. The hometown favorite was able to lock up a triangle choke. As the choke got tighter and Macfarlane continued to rain down elbows, Letourneau was forced to tap.

Check out some highlights below courtesy of Bellator’s Twitter account:

