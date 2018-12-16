Bellator 213 Highlights: Lyoto Machida Defeats Rafael Carvalho

Lyoto Machida’s Bellator debut is in the books.
Earlier tonight (Dec. 15), Machida shared the cage with Rafael Carvalho. The action took place inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The middleweight scrap served as Bellator 213’s co-main event.
After three rounds of action, the score totals were read. Two of the three judges scored the fight for Machida. “The Dragon” is now a winner of three straight. It’s the first three-fight winning streak for Machida since he was undefeated at 16-0.
Check out the highlights below via Bellator’s Twitter account.
