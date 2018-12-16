Bellator 213 Highlights: Liam McGeary Knocks Out King Mo

Liam McGeary has finally got his groove back.

The former Bellator light heavyweight champion had gone 1-3 in his last four outings going into his bout with Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal at Bellator 213. Make it 2-3 in his last five fights as McGeary finished Lawal in emphatic fashion.

McGeary was able to thwart Lawal’s grappling enough to get in some stiff strikes. In round two, Lawal went for a takedown but ate a series of elbows that had him rocked. In the third round, McGeary landed a clean punch that put Lawal out cold.

Check out some highlights from the bout courtesy of Bellator’s Twitter account:

