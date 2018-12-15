Bellator 213 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Dec. 15)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bellator 213 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card will take place tonight (Dec. 15) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This event will cap off Bellator’s doubleheader. Last night, Michael Chandler captured the Bellator lightweight title for a third time in the first event of the doubleheader.

In the main event, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her Bellator women’s flyweight title against Valerie Letourneau. The co-main event features middleweight action. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is set to make his Bellator debut against Rafael Carvalho. The main card airs on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Main Card

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Valerie Letourneau – For Bellator women’s flyweight championship

Rafael Carvalho vs. Lyoto Machida

Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth

Muhammed Lawal vs. Liam McGeary

Nainoa Dung vs. Kona Oliveira

Prelims

Marcus Gamble vs. Kala Hose

Russell Mizuguchi vs. Michael Nakagawa

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Spencer Higa

Canaan Kawaihae vs. Timothy Teves

Dustin Barca vs. Isaac Hopps

Chris Cisneros vs. Maki Pitolo

Kai Kamaka III vs. Shojin Miki