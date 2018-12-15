Bellator 213 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Dec. 15)

Bellator 213 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.
The card will take place tonight (Dec. 15) inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This event will cap off Bellator’s doubleheader. Last night, Michael Chandler captured the Bellator lightweight title for a third time in the first event of the doubleheader.
In the main event, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her Bellator women’s flyweight title against Valerie Letourneau. The co-main event features middleweight action. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is set to make his Bellator debut against Rafael Carvalho. The main card airs on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) vs. Valerie Letourneau – For Bellator women’s flyweight championship
Rafael Carvalho vs. Lyoto Machida
Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth
Muhammed Lawal vs. Liam McGeary
Nainoa Dung vs. Kona Oliveira
Prelims
Marcus Gamble vs. Kala Hose
Russell Mizuguchi vs. Michael Nakagawa
Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Spencer Higa
Canaan Kawaihae vs. Timothy Teves
Dustin Barca vs. Isaac Hopps
Chris Cisneros vs. Maki Pitolo
Kai Kamaka III vs. Shojin Miki