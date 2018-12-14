The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 213 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 213 on Friday where everyone made weight except for Rafael Carvalho and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 213 is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau for the Bellator women’s flyweight title will headline this show while Rafael Carvalho vs. Lyoto Machida will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth in a welterweight bout, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal vs. Liam McGeary in a light heavyweight bout, and Kona Oliveira vs. Nainoa Dung in a lightweight bout.

Bellator 213 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 213. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Valerie Letourneau (124.4) – for women’s flyweight title

Rafael Carvalho (186.5) vs. Lyoto Machida (185.9)

Neiman Gracie (168.8) vs. Ed Ruth (169.3)

Muhammed Lawal (203.8) vs. Liam McGeary (203.4)

Nainoa Dung (153.3) vs. Kona Oliveira (153.7)

Preliminary card (Bellator.com, 7 PM EST)

Chris Cisneros (178.9) vs. Maki Pitolo (179.8) – 180-pound catchweight

Canaan Kawaihae (145.7) vs. Timothy Teves (143.9)

Kai Kamaka III (136) vs. Shojin Miki (136)

Ryan Dela Cruz (155.6) vs. Spencer Higa (154.8)

Dustin Barca (154) vs. Isaac Hopps (154.1)

Marcus Gamble (206) vs. Kala Hose (208.3)

Russell Mizuguchi (125.7) vs. Michael Nakagawa (123)