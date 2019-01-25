Bellator 214 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Jan. 25)

Before the big Bellator 214 event tomorrow night (Jan. 25), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins at 3 p.m. ET.

Today, fighters on the Bellator 214 card have been tipping the scales. All of the main card participants made weight. This of course includes headliners Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. Emelianenko and Bader will compete in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner will become the new Bellator heavyweight champion.

The co-main event features a featherweight clash. Aaron Pico will meet Henry Corrales and many believe it’ll be a stern test for the highly touted Pico. Following his disastrous debut, Pico has been on a tear and many are starting to believe the hype once again.

The professional mixed martial arts debut of Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE, will also be on display. Hager will meet J.W. Kiser on the main card. While some may roll their eyes at another pro wrestling star making the jump to MMA, Hager has a legit amateur background from his time at the University of Oklahoma.

Also featured on the main card is bantamweight action between Juan Archuleta and Ricky Bandejas. The main card will open up with Brandon McMahan taking on Adel El-Tamini.

Above is the live stream for the Bellator 214 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 214 tomorrow night.