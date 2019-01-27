Bellator 214: Henry Corrales not taking Aaron Pico lightly

Henry Corrales looks to put himself in immediate title contention with a victory over the highly touted Aaron Pico at Bellator 214.

Henry Corrales is aware of the hype and danger presented by the up and coming Aaron Pico. In fact, Corrales hopes that Pico continues to bring the fight he has shown in his last few victory. “…I like the matchup. I hope he comes at me like that. He’s got some good amateur credentials. There is a lot of excitement in the fight. When we accepted the fight, were not taking this guy lightly. We know how talented he is. How good he is and how tough he is. It’s brought out the best in me in this whole camp. I’m super pumped to get in there and fight this guy.

After starting his career 12-0 outside of Bellator, Corrales went on a three fight losing streak against some of the very best on Bellator’s featherweight division. Corrales was able to use that time as a learning experience.

“It was good man. It was good. There was reason’s why I lost. I definitely tried my best, but I wasn’t doing my best, if that makes any sense. I was gaining a little too much weight between fights. Little stupid things like that. I wasn’t a complete professional… I came out here to Phoenix to join the MMA Lab with my head coach Eddie Cha and John Crouch and it’s been four straight since…”

You can listen to the entire interview below to hear who Corrales is looking to fight after the match-up with Pico, how close he thinks he is to a title shot, and what his life was like before getting into MMA.

Make sure to watch the entire Bellator 214 Main Card which starts at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT LIVE from The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on the Paramount Network.