Bellator 214 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Jan. 26)

Bellator 214 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.
The card will take place tonight (Jan. 26) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This will be the first Bellator event of 2019.
In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko will collide with Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner will be recognized as the new Bellator heavyweight champion. The co-main event features featherweight action. Aaron Pico will share the cage with Henry Corrales. Fight fans will also see the professional mixed martial arts debut of Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader
Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales
Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser
Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas
Brandon McMahan vs. Adel Altamimi
Prelims
A.J. Agazarm vs. Jesse Roberts
Weber Almeida vs. Odan Chinchilla
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Tyler Beneke
Sean Johnson vs. Art Rivas
Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco
Jesse Merritt vs. Thor Skancke
Osman Diaz vs. Christopher Reyes
James Barnes vs. Ryan Lilley
Ian Butler vs. Craig Plaskett
Steve Ramirez vs. Desmond Torres