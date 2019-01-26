Bellator 214 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Jan. 26)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bellator 214 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card will take place tonight (Jan. 26) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This will be the first Bellator event of 2019.

In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko will collide with Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner will be recognized as the new Bellator heavyweight champion. The co-main event features featherweight action. Aaron Pico will share the cage with Henry Corrales. Fight fans will also see the professional mixed martial arts debut of Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas

Brandon McMahan vs. Adel Altamimi

Prelims

A.J. Agazarm vs. Jesse Roberts

Weber Almeida vs. Odan Chinchilla

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Tyler Beneke

Sean Johnson vs. Art Rivas

Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco

Jesse Merritt vs. Thor Skancke

Osman Diaz vs. Christopher Reyes

James Barnes vs. Ryan Lilley

Ian Butler vs. Craig Plaskett

Steve Ramirez vs. Desmond Torres