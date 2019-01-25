Bellator 214 Salaries: Fedor Leads The Pack

Check out the Bellator 214 salaries, as the event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader.

Tomorrow (Sat. January 25, 2019) Bellator 214 will take place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event of the night, a heavyweight champion will be crowned. Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will face Fedor Emelianenko for the vacant title. Also, featherweight prospect Aaron Pico will return to the cage. He’ll face Henry Corrales in the co-main event. Former WWE star Jake Hager (also known as Jack Swagger) will make his MMA debut.

He’ll face J.W. Kiser on the main card. MMA Fighting has obtained the salaries for Bellator 214 from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Fedor leads the pack with a $300,000 purse. Bader, his opponent, will be taking home a $150,000 flat rate. Pico will be paid $45,000 to fight and an additional $45,000 for a victory. His opponent, Corrals, has the same deal at $35,000.

Main card fighter Juan Archuleta will take home $25,000, while his opponent, Ricky Bandejas, takes home $30,000. Hager will be making a flat rate of $50,000 for his fight. Kiser will make $7,000 to show up for the fight, and an additional $7,000 if he wins. MMA News will be covering Bellator 214 live tomorrow as the show rolls on. Make sure to keep it locked here for the best coverage.

