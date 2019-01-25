Bellator 214 Weigh-in Results: Heavyweight Grand Prix Official

UPDATE: All main card fighters for the Bellator 214 card have made weight. Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader is official.

The Bellator 214 weigh-in results are coming at you live today (Jan. 25).

Tomorrow night, Bellator 214 will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader will do battle in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner will be recognized as the new Bellator heavyweight champion.

Bellator 214 Weigh-in Results

MMA News will be updating the weigh-in results as they go along. Fighters on the card will begin tipping the scales at 12 p.m. ET. We’ll be posting the ceremonial weigh-ins before the 3 p.m. ET start time, so be sure to watch out for that on the homepage. Here’s a live stream of the early weigh-ins courtesy of MMAFightingOnSBN:

Here’s a backup stream via MMAJunkie:

Bellator 214 was initially set to feature a middleweight title bout between champion Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr. Mousasi was forced to pull out of the card due to an injury. As a result, the new co-main event is a featherweight clash between highly touted prospect Aaron Pico and Henry Corrales. We’ll also get to see the professional mixed martial arts debut of Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger during his time in WWE. A potential barn burner in Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas will also be featured on the main card.

Peep the Bellator 214 weigh-in results below. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko (236.2) vs. Ryan Bader (227.8)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.7)

Jake Hager (238) vs. J.W. Kiser (224.3)

Juan Archuleta (135.8) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.9)

Brandon McMahan (144.7) vs. Adel El-Tamini (144.9)

Prelims

A.J. Agazarm (159.6) vs. Jesse Roberts (159.8)

Chris Gonzalez vs. Henry Mendez

Weber Almeida vs. Odan Chinchilla (135)

Jay Jay Wilson (146) vs. Tyler Beneke (144)

Sean Johnson (252) vs. Art Rivas (255.8)

Jorge Juarez (154.2) vs. David Pacheco (155.8)

Jesse Merritt (169.4) vs. Thor Skancke (168.4)

Osman Diaz (188.3) vs. Christopher Reyes (187.9)

James Barnes (135.7) vs. Ryan Lilley (135.8)

Ian Butler (169.3) vs. Craig Plaskett (170.9)

Steve Ramirez (134.9) vs. Desmond Torres (135.1)