Bellator 215 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Feb. 14)

Before the big Bellator 215 event tomorrow night (Feb. 15), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins today at 5 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, fighters on the Bellator 215 card tipped the scales. All of the main card participants made weight. This of course includes headliners Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov. Mitrione fell short in his bid to become a heavyweight champion during the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. He dropped a unanimous decision to Ryan Bader. As for Kharitonov, he’s coming off a knockout win over Roy Nelson.

The co-main event features a welterweight clash. Ion Pascu will meet Logan Storley. Pascu hit the 170.25 mark, while Storley weighed in at 169.25 pounds. Former Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas will also compete on the card. He’ll be going one-on-one with Toby Misech.

Fight fans will also get to see the promotional debut of Austin Vanderford. He’ll be taking on Cody Jones in a 175-pound catchweight bout. You can see our interview with Vanderford here. He talked about his opponent, the pressure of making his debut on a big stage, and his wife Paige VanZant.

Above is the live stream for the Bellator 215 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 215 tomorrow night.