Highlights: Austin Vanderford Chokes Cody Jones At Bellator 215

Check out as Austin Vanderford chokes out Cody Jones to open up the main card of Bellator 215.

Making his Bellator debut tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019) on the main card of Bellator 215, Austin Vanderford made his presence known. In the closing seconds of the first round against Cody Jones, Vanderford was able to pick up a submission win. Vanderford took Jones down, established top position, and locked in an arm-triangle choke. The stoppage came at 4:49 of the first round.

Check out the stoppage here:

💪@AustinV170MMA is your winner in his Bellator debut here at #Bellator215. Main card is LIVE on @ParamountNet and simulcast on @DAZN_USA right now! pic.twitter.com/B0OTYn0EDp — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 16, 2019

Now, Vanderford extends his undefeated record to 7-0. Jones, who also made his Bellator debut tonight, suffers the third loss of his fighting career and is now 4-3. Vanderford ended Jones’ two-fight win streak with the submission as well.

Make sure to follow along with our Bellator 215 coverage here.