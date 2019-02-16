Highlights: Austin Vanderford Chokes Cody Jones At Bellator 215

Check out as Austin Vanderford chokes out Cody Jones to open up the main card of Bellator 215.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0

Making his Bellator debut tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019) on the main card of Bellator 215, Austin Vanderford made his presence known. In the closing seconds of the first round against Cody Jones, Vanderford was able to pick up a submission win. Vanderford took Jones down, established top position, and locked in an arm-triangle choke. The stoppage came at 4:49 of the first round.

Check out the stoppage here:

Now, Vanderford extends his undefeated record to 7-0. Jones, who also made his Bellator debut tonight, suffers the third loss of his fighting career and is now 4-3. Vanderford ended Jones’ two-fight win streak with the submission as well.

