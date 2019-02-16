Highlights: John Douma Submits Mike Kimbel At Bellator 215

The submissions continue to roll out on the Bellator 215 card tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019). In the second main card fight of the night, John Douma locked up a triangle choke submission on Mike Kimbel. Kimbel desperately attempted to slam and power his way out of the choke. However, his efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful. Check out Douma’s finish of Kimbel here:

@JohnDouma145 is your winner at #Bellator215 via triangle!

This was Douma’s debut with Bellator MMA, and the victory comes after suffering the first defeat of his career in June. He started off his career 3-0 before being stopped in the third round of his meeting with Adam Acquaviva this past summer. As for Kimbel, this was the first defeat of his MMA career after starting off 2-0. Kimbel has fought all three of his professional fights for Bellator.