Highlights: Groin Shot Ends Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov In 15 Seconds

This is certainly not the way mixed martial arts (MMA) fans wanted to see the Bellator 215 main event end tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019). 15 seconds into the fight, Matt Mitrione landed a hellacious groin shot on Sergei Kharitonov. It was one of the worst groin shots in recent memory. Kharitonov was very much in pain, rolling around on the ground.

He was given five minutes to recover, but couldn’t get back to his feet, and said himself that he can’t continue. As a result, the fight was waved off before any real action could get underway. Mitrione was remorseful towards Kharitonov and the crowd for the accident. He called for them to run it back soon. Check out the nasty low blow here: