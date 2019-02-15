Bellator 215 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 15)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bellator 215 (see weigh-in results here) is set to begin.

The card will take place tonight (Feb. 15) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This will be the first event of a doubleheader. Bellator 216 takes place tomorrow night.

In the main event of Bellator 215, Michael Page will meet Paul Daley in a grudge match. The winner will move on to round two in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event features heavyweight action. Mirko Cro Cop will take on Roy Nelson in a rematch from their 2011 bout. Former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov will return to take on Cheick Kongo in a bout that is also a rematch. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Ion Pascu vs. Logan Storley

Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech

John Douma vs. Mike Kimbel

Cody Jones vs. Austin Vanderford (174.25)

Prelims

Darion Abbey vs. Steve Mowry

Amanda Bell vs. Amber Leibrock

Jason Markland vs. Pat McCrohan

Lindsey VanZandt vs. Tabatha Ann Watkins

Jason Rine vs. Pete Rogers

Matt Probin vs. Ali Zebian

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ron Leon

Billy Goff vs. Ryan Hardy