Bellator 215 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 15)

Bellator 215 is set to begin.
The card will take place tonight (Feb. 15) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card is set to feature five bouts. This will be the first event of a doubleheader. Bellator 216 takes place tomorrow night.
In the main event of Bellator 215, Michael Page will meet Paul Daley in a grudge match. The winner will move on to round two in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event features heavyweight action. Mirko Cro Cop will take on Roy Nelson in a rematch from their 2011 bout. Former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov will return to take on Cheick Kongo in a bout that is also a rematch. The main card airs on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET.
Main Card
Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
Ion Pascu vs. Logan Storley
Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech
John Douma vs. Mike Kimbel
Cody Jones vs. Austin Vanderford (174.25)
Prelims
Darion Abbey vs. Steve Mowry
Amanda Bell vs. Amber Leibrock
Jason Markland vs. Pat McCrohan
Lindsey VanZandt vs. Tabatha Ann Watkins
Jason Rine vs. Pete Rogers
Matt Probin vs. Ali Zebian
Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ron Leon
Billy Goff vs. Ryan Hardy