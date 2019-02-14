Bellator 215 Weigh-in Results: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Official

Bellator 215 goes down tomorrow night, but the weigh-ins took place earlier today.

Headliners Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov made weight. Mitrione tipped the scales at 258.25 pounds, while Kharitonov weighed in at 265 pounds. Co-headliners Ion Pascu and Logan Storley also hit their target. Pascu clocked in at 170.25 pounds, while Storley made weight at 169.25 pounds.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 215 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Matt Mitrione (258.25) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (265)

Ion Pascu (170.25) vs. Logan Storley (169.25)

Eduardo Dantas (136) vs. Toby Misech (135.5)

John Douma (136) vs. Mike Kimbel (136)

Cody Jones (174) vs. Austin Vanderford (174.25) – 175-pound catchweight

Prelims

Darion Abbey (264) vs. Steve Mowry (246.5)

Amanda Bell (145.5) vs. Amber Leibrock (145)

Jason Markland (185.75) vs. Pat McCrohan (184.75)

Lindsey VanZandt (105) vs. Tabatha Ann Watkins (106)

Jason Rine (141) vs. Pete Rogers (145)

Matt Probin (145.75) vs. Ali Zebian (146)

Zarrukh Adashev (125) vs. Ron Leon (126)

Billy Goff (168) vs. Ryan Hardy (169.5)

Later today, the ceremonial weigh-ins for Bellator 215 will take place. Check back on our homepage later for a live stream of the festivities. Bellator 215 will be the first event in a doubleheader. Bellator 216 will take place one night later on Saturday. MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 215 and 216. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits of both events.

