Bellator 216 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Feb. 15)

Before Bellator 216 caps off a doubleheader tomorrow night (Feb. 16), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins today at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, fighters on the Bellator 216 card weighed in. All of the main card competitors made weight. Headliners Michael Page and Paul Daley were able to tip the scales at 170 pounds. The two will finally be able to throw down after going back-and-forth in the media for over a year. This bout will be part of the opening round in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

The co-main event features a heavyweight clash. Vitaly Minakov is set to share the cage with Cheick Kongo. Kong made the 236-pound mark, while Minakov weighed in at 240.5 pounds.

Combat sports legend Mirko Cro Cop will finally enter the Bellator cage. He’ll meet Roy Nelson in a rematch from their bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner back in 2011. The two were supposed to meet back in May 2018, but Cro Cop went down with an injury.

Above is the live stream for the Bellator 216 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 216 tomorrow night.