Highlights: Mirko Cro Cop Edges Out Roy Nelson At Bellator 216

Check out the highlights from mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legends Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson's co-main event clash at Bellator 216.

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. February 17, 2019) Bellator 216 event, mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight legends Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson went to war. Cro Cop and Nelson shared the cage for three rounds of fighting. It was a rematch from their initial fight back in October of 2011, where Nelson finished Cro Cop in the third round under the UFC banner.

This time, however, Cro Cop avenged the defeat with a unanimous decision victory. Now, Cro Cop has extended his winning streak to 10-straight. He hasn’t lost since 2013 when he was submitted by Oleksiy Oliynyk in Russia. Check out the highlights from Cro Cop vs. Nelson II here:

What did you think about Cro Cop’s decision win over Nelson?