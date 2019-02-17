Highlights: ‘MVP’ Outlasts Paul Daley At Bellator 216

Check out the highlights from Michael "Venom" Page and Paul Daley's Bellator 216 main event in Connecticut.

In the main event of last night’s (Sat. February 16, 2019) Bellator 216 event, Michael “Venom” Page outlasted Paul Daley. Page defeated Daley after five rounds of fighting. For a fight many expected to be a striking battle, Daley shot in on Page several times, getting the fight to the ground more than expected. However, Page was able to get his shots in on the ground, getting dominant position a few times as well.

When it was all said and done, Page took home the unanimous decision win over Daley. He will now advance to face Dhiego Lima in the next round of Bellator’s Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament. Check out the highlights from the Page vs. Daley here:

What did you think about ‘MVP’s decision win over Daley?