Highlights: Valerie Loureda Stuns Colby Fletcher In MMA Debut At Bellator 216

Check out as Valerie Loureda stuns Colby Fletcher in her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in the opening fight of the Bellator 216 card.

Opening up the main card of tonight’s (Sat. February 16, 2019) Bellator 216 card was the debut of Taekwondo black belt Valerie Loureda. Loureda made her mixed martial arts (MMA) debut against Colby Fletcher. Fletcher entered the contest with a record of 1-2. After winning her MMA debut in January of 2015, Fletcher lost her following two fights back-to-back.

Her last fight took place in June of 2015, as she was defeated via first-round TKO by Alice Yauger. Loureda made that a three-fight losing streak for Fletcher, defeating her in the first round by way of TKO. The Taekwondo black belt landed a beautiful sequence that dropped Fletcher after a kick to the body.

After some subsequent ground-and-pound, the referee stepped in to wave the action off. Check out the highlights here:

What did you think of Loureda’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut?

