Bellator 216 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 16)

The time has arrived for Bellator 216.

The card will take place tonight (Feb. 16) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator 216 will conclude a doubleheader. Last night, Bellator 215 took place. You can see results from that card here.

In the main event of Bellator 216, Michael Page and Paul Daley will clash in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event will see heavyweight action between Vitaly Minakov and Cheick Kongo. We’ve also got Mirko Cro Cop making his Bellator debut against Roy Nelson. The main card airs on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva

Colby Fletcher vs. Valerie Loureda

Prelims

Tyrell Fortune vs. Ryan Pokryfky

Pat Casey vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev

Vinicius De Jesus vs. Rodolpho Barcellos

Kemran Lachinov vs. Kastriot Xhema

Reginaldo Felix vs. Justin Sumter

Jesse Kosakowski vs. Rodolfo Neves Rocha

Demetrios Plaza vs. Andrews Rodriguez