Bellator 216 Weigh-in Results: Michael Page vs. Paul Daley Set

The Bellator 216 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 16), Bellator 216 will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Michael Page will finally do battle with Paul Daley in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Page and Daley tipped the scales earlier today and both men weighed 170 pounds.

In the co-main event, heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Vitaly Minakov will collide. Kongo tipped the scales at 236 pounds, while Minakov weighed in at 240.5 pounds. Check out the rest of the Bellator 216 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Michael Page (170) vs. Paul Daley (170) – welterweight grand prix opening round

Mirko Cro Cop (234.5) vs. Roy Nelson (259.5)

Cheick Kongo (236) vs. Vitaly Minakov (240.5)

Yaroslav Amosov (169.75) vs. Erick Silva (170)

Colby Fletcher (122.25) vs. Valerie Loureda (123.5)

Prelims

Tyrell Fortune (246.25) vs. Ryan Pokryfky (250)

Pat Casey (155.75) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Vinicius De Jesus (171) vs. Rodolpho Barcellos (169.5)

Kemran Lachinov (166) vs. Kastriot Xhema (165) – 165-pound catchweight

Reginaldo Felix (185) vs. Justin Sumter (185.5)

Jesse Kosakowski (168) vs. Rodolfo Neves Rocha (170.5)

Demetrios Plaza (169.5) vs. Andrews Rodriguez (169.5)

Bellator 216 will cap off a doubleheader. Tonight, Bellator 215 will be taking place.

