Bellator 217 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 23)

The time has arrived for Bellator 217.

The card will take place tonight (Feb. 23) inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. You will not be spoiled in this article, as we’ll be going by the actual airing.

In the main event of Bellator 217, James Gallagher will share the cage with Steven Graham. The co-main event will see Peter Queally go one-on-one with Myles Price.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:25 p.m. ET.

Main Card

James Gallagher vs. Steven Graham

Myles Price vs. Peter Queally

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Daniel Olejniczak

Adam Gustab vs. Richie Smullen

Prelims

Jamie Stephenson vs. Charlie Ward

Charlie Leary vs. Paul Redmond

Mickael Bucher vs. Richard Kiely

Ruben Crawford vs. Walter Gahadza

Ryan Curtis vs. Luis Gonzalez

Iony Razafiarison vs. Olga Rubin

Will Fleury vs. Shaun Taylor

Alfie Davies vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Chris Duncan vs. Sam Slater

Leah McCourt vs. Hatice Ozyurt

Dylan Logan vs. Andrew Murphy

Ian Cleary vs. George Courtney