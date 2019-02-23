Bellator 217 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 23)

The time has arrived for Bellator 217.
The card will take place tonight (Feb. 23) inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. You will not be spoiled in this article, as we’ll be going by the actual airing.
In the main event of Bellator 217, James Gallagher will share the cage with Steven Graham. The co-main event will see Peter Queally go one-on-one with Myles Price.
You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:25 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card
James Gallagher vs. Steven Graham
Myles Price vs. Peter Queally
Kiefer Crosbie vs. Daniel Olejniczak
Adam Gustab vs. Richie Smullen
Prelims
Jamie Stephenson vs. Charlie Ward
Charlie Leary vs. Paul Redmond
Mickael Bucher vs. Richard Kiely
Ruben Crawford vs. Walter Gahadza
Ryan Curtis vs. Luis Gonzalez
Iony Razafiarison vs. Olga Rubin
Will Fleury vs. Shaun Taylor
Alfie Davies vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Chris Duncan vs. Sam Slater
Leah McCourt vs. Hatice Ozyurt
Dylan Logan vs. Andrew Murphy
Ian Cleary vs. George Courtney