Bellator 217 Weigh-in Results: Gallagher vs. Graham Official

The Bellator 217 weigh-in results are in.

Tomorrow (Feb. 23), Bellator 217 will take place inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. In the main event, SBG Ireland’s James Gallagher will go one-on-one with Steven Graham. Gallagher tipped the scales at 136 pounds, while Graham hit the 135.6-pound mark.

The rest of the main card fighters also made weight. Co-headliner Myles Price clocked in at 155.4 pounds. His opponent, Peter Queally, had the same weight.

MMA News will be proving coverage of Bellator 217. The event will air on Paramount Network and DAZN tomorrow at 9 p.m. via tape delay. If spoilers are posted before the event airs, rest assured you will not see the result in the title.

Peep the Bellator 217 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

James Gallagher (136) vs. Steven Graham (135.6)

Myles Price (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (155.4)

Kiefer Crosbie (170.6) vs. Daniel Olejniczak (170)

Adam Gustab (145.6) vs. Richie Smullen (145.2)

Prelims

Jamie Stephenson (185.2) vs. Charlie Ward (184.8)

Charlie Leary (154.6) vs. Paul Redmond (156)

Mickael Bucher (169.4) vs. Richard Kiely (170.4)

Ruben Crawford (170.8) vs. Walter Gahadza (170.4)v

Ryan Curtis (125.8) vs. Luis Gonzalez (124.8)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Hatice Ozyurt (148)*

Iony Razafiarison (142) vs. Olga Rubin (145.4)

Will Fleury (185.4) vs. Shaun Taylor (190.4)*

Alfie Davies (164.2) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (164) – 165-pound catchweight

Chris Duncan (155.2) vs. Sam Slater (155.2)

Dylan Logan (145.6) vs. Andrew Murphy (145.2)

Ian Cleary (138.4) vs. George Courtney (138.4) – 138-pound catchweight

*- Fighter missed weight