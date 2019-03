The time has arrived for Bellator 218.

The card will take place tonight (March 22) inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. The main card will air live on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET. This will be Bellator’s first event since Feb. 23.

In the main event of Bellator 218, Emmanuel Sanchez will share the cage with Georgi Karakhanyan. The co-main event will see Valentin Moldavsky go one-on-one with Linton Vassell.

You can catch a live stream of the prelims above beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell



Gerald Harris vs. Anatoly Tokov



Will Lavine vs. Norbert Novenyi

Prelims

Johnny Eblen vs. Chauncey Foxworth



Christian Edwards vs. Roman Huerta



Vladimir Tokov vs. Ryan Walker



Kevin Croom vs. John Teixeira



Joseph Holmes vs. Jordan Newman



Malin Hermansson vs. Victoria Leonardo



Nation Gibrick vs. Nick Page



Isaiah Gutierrez vs. Aaron Vickers



Luis Erives vs. Craig Fairley



Ky Bennett vs. Deborah Kouzmin

