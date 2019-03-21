The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 218 event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 218 on Thursday where everyone except

Roman Huerta made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator 218 is set to take place on March 22, 2019 at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Georgi Karakhanyan in a featherweight bout will main event the show. Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Gerald Harris vs. Anatoly Tokov in a middleweight bout and Will Lavine vs. Norbert Novenyi Jr. in a middleweight bout.

Bellator 218 Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator 218. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Emmanuel Sanchez (145.5) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (146)

Valentin Moldavsky (232.7) vs. Linton Vassell (246.7)

Gerald Harris (185.5) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185.9)

Will Lavine (185.5) vs. Norbert Novenyi (185.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Malin Hermansson (125.5) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.4)

Vladimir Tokov (155.8) vs. Ryan Walker* (156.2)

Joseph Holmes (181.4) vs. Jordan Newman (185.7)

Christian Edwards (203.1) vs. Roman Huerta** () – missed weight

Kevin Croom (145.1) vs. John Teixeira (145.9)

Johnny Eblen (185.5) vs. Chauncey Foxworth (185.9)

Ky Bennett (129.5) vs. Deborah Kouzmin (129.2) – 130-pound catchweight

Luis Erives (154.5) vs. Craig Fairley (155.7)

Isaiah Gutierrez (135.7) vs. Aaron Vickers (136)

Nation Gibrick (155.2) vs. Nick Page (155.3)



